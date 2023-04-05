Edit Account-Sign Out
Celebrating our pubs in the Sussex community: The Fox Inn, Rudgwick

Sussex World is celebrating local Sussex pubs this Easter weekend and the role they play in local life. They are the heart of the community and the perfect place to join family, friends and loved-ones. In this article, Tristan and Teresa of the The Fox Inn, Rudgwick explain what makes their pub worth a visit.

By Laura LadlowContributor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST
Fox InnFox Inn
Fox Inn

This idyllic pub set in the West Sussex countryside, welcomes locals and visitors from afar. Built in the 16th century (with later additions in the 1800s), the Fox Inn originally consisted of several properties separated by a bridleway.

If you visit The Fox on Christmas Day, don’t be surprised to hear the clip clopping of a horses’ hooves. Each year, to the amazement of guests, a horse is either ridden or led directly through the pub along the bridleway on the original red-brick path — the same way it would have done in years gone by.

If you’re peckish, in addition to their mix of fantastic classic English and pan Asian food, you’ll find freshly baked bread, pastries and cakes.

Fox InnFox Inn
Fox Inn

Feeling thirsty? In addition to the Dorset brewed Badger Beers, be sure to check out their very own beer, Sipa, a delightful session IPA.

In the garden, you can enjoy numerous events hosted in the marquee, with live music, sports and seasonal events. At various points throughout the year, the marquee undergoes stunning transformations, creating a lovely ambience for weddings and private functions.

During Covid lockdowns, the Fox Inn was key to the community.

The Business Partners Tristan and Teresa opened a small shop, which they’ve cleverly named the Fo-Op in the pub, with everything from essential items, to delicious deli produce and freshly ground coffee.

Fox InnFox Inn
Fox Inn

The shop is still going strong, and you can even make purchases online with a range of goods including Fox Boxes.