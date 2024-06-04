Chateau Pesquié. A standard bearer for the wines of Ventoux

Chateau Pesquié in the Ventoux

The vineyards of the Ventoux region at the foot of the majestic Mont Ventoux at the south-eastern end of the Rhone Valley, occupy a unique position in terms of both climate and terroir. The region is cooled by air flowing from the Ventoux mountain, helping to keep the vines fresh, maintaining acidity in the grapes and allowing a longer ripening period.

A great variety of soils exist due to the geological development of the area, making this a prime area for high quality wine production. Vines have been grown in this region for over 2000 years and it is increasingly recognised as one of the prime regions of the Rhone Valley.

Known for decades as Cotes du Ventoux, the Appellation was changed in 2009 to just Ventoux, in recognition of the area’s status, setting it apart from the generic Cotes du Rhone and aligning it more with the Cru regions such as Vacqueyras, Gigondas and others. Chateau Pesquié in the tiny village of Mormoiron is a leading light in the production of AOP Ventoux wines, crafting a range of top-quality wines which are truly expressive of the climate and terroirs of the region.

A family estate, developed over a period of 50 years by three generations of the Chaudière family, Chateau Pesquié is currently run by brothers Frederic and Alexandre, the latter passionately crafting the wines with skills and expertise gained over many years, whilst Frederic concentrates his skills on marketing and sales. Both are not just winemakers but are passionate ambassadors of the potential of the wines of Ventoux. Taking extreme care of the environment, ‘good’ is never enough, constantly striving to achieve the best quality of grapes possible and transforming them into great wines.

Growing a wide range of different grape varieties, adaptation to the soils and microclimates is paramount, together with trials in relation to both changing global climate and consumer expectations. Alexandre and Frédéric have reintroduced Bourboulenc and particularly developed Cinsault for the red wines. They are exploring forgotten grape varieties and have several experimental projects around varieties that have almost disappeared.

One of the main assets of the estate, today managed by Brothers Alexandre and Frédéric Chaudière, is the great diversity of its soils and the high altitude of its different plots (between 250 and 400 meters). On these beautiful terroirs, at the foot of the majestic Mont Ventoux, the old vines of Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre for the reds, together with Viognier, Roussanne, and Clairette for the whites, have been worked organically and biodynamically for around fifteen years and produce juice of a beautiful aromatic finesse and above all great freshness.