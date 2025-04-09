From gardens offering stunning South Downs views to town-centre hostelries with secluded outside areas, there’s something for everyone when the sun is shining.

Below, in no particular order, are 19 of the best pubs with beer gardens in West Sussex according to Google reviews.

Let us know your favourite, too – just register for YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit and write your own reviews – you can upload pictures and video, too. The service free to use and, once checked, your article will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers as well.