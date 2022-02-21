Chef James arrives at historic Emsworth pub with new burger fit for a Lord!

James took up his new role at The Lord Raglan and his culinary creations have delighted regulars at the quaint Queen Street pub in Emsworth. And one of the first things he did was to conjure up a tasty, garlic and thyme infused burger named after the colourful peer who gives his name to the 18th-century inn.

The eponymous hero of the pub, Lord Raglan, was a trusted member of the Duke of Wellington’s staff. He was injured at the Battle of Waterloo, and later became Commander in Chief at the Crimean War before succumbing to illness in Russia in 1855.

Highly-rated chef James Tuckey at The Lord Raglan in Emsworth. Picture by Carl Eldridge SUS-220221-160003003

James says he wanted to mark his tenure at the historic pub – set on the water’s edge – with a signature dish and came up with the recipe after researching the life of the brave Field Marshall.

“He was a real character and I like to think that the burger has plenty of that kind of chutzpah,” he said. “The Lord Raglan is a pub I have admired for some time and when I was offered the chance to work here it was a very easy decision to make.

“It helps that when I do get a quiet moment I can go into our beer garden and contemplate by gazing out on to the water because it affords us such wonderful views here in what is a very pretty coastal town. It’s so picturesque.

“The regulars are very friendly and it’s real pleasure cooking for them. Their appreciation goes a long way to providing more inspiration for new dishes and with spring and summer on the way we have more plans afoot to unveil more dishes on the menu, that will hopefully appeal.