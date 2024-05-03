Chefs from TV show on Channel 4 star in West Sussex dining event

Annalie Huberman-Hertz and Sam Findlay at the event.

'Food 4 Thought' is a dinner experience co-produced by talented individuals who are supported by the Aldingbourne Trust and chefs from Michel Roux's Jr 'Kitchen Impossible' Channel 4 series.

Every penny raised went straight back into making a difference for people with learning disabilities and autism in Sussex & Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening kicked off with a Prosecco reception, allowing guests to network, engage with our community members, and help pave the way for supported employment pathways. Guests then indulged in a three-course meal created by the chefs.

Sam Findlay, who was a chef in the programme spoke about what it was like being on the show. He said: “It was massively nerve-wracking at the beginning. I grew up watching MasterChef. So to see Michel Roux Jr, who’s a catering God was crazy."

Annalie Huberman-Hertz, who was front of house in the Kitchen Impossible Series also spoke about what the show was like. She said: “I felt so excited to be a part of the team. When I worked there (on the show), everyone was so lovely to me, so it was an amazing experience.

When it came to the Food 4 Thought event, Annalie said: “The event went really well, with the questions and answering bit and during the evening doing loads of serving. It was really fun to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the show, Annalie has been a front-of-house at multiple ‘YO! Sushi’ locations. Annalie’s mother, Michelle also wanted to speak on her daughter’s job at the well-known Sushi chain. She said: “Annalie has got a unique following of loyal customers who come especially when she’s there because it gives a good impression of the company as they are employing people with special needs.

“People have come up to me on the street to say how fantastic it is.”

Steven Robinson worked as a waiter during the event and is one of the people Aldingbourne Trust supports. He said: It was amazing to be part of it. My role was to serve customers food and drink, as well making sure everything was okay for them.