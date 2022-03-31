Chichester and surrounding area's best seafood restaurants according to Trip Advisor - icluding; Bosham, Bracklesham, Eartham, East Wittering, and Selsey

See below for our list of the the best plaices serving seafood in the Chichester and the surrounding area according to Trip Advisor. We've even included an average main course price so you know how much you will have to fork out to snatch your maritime treat.
1. No 1. Crab and Lobster — avg. main price £24.83
"Nestling on the banks of Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve the 350 year old Crab & Lobster has been renovated creating one of the most stunning hideaways on the South Coast. The restaurant successfully combines excellent service and presentation, stylish décor and friendly ambience with food of the highest quality. Where possible, the menu is sourced from local producers – Selsey fishermen and neighbouring dairy farmers. With an adventurous emphasis on fresh fish and of course crab and lobster!" Mill Lane, Sidlesham, Chichester PO20 7NB +44 1243 641233
2. No 2 Crown and Anchor — avg main price: £18.40
"Our passion for local produce at the Crown and Anchor is at the heart of everything that we do. In order to bring you the freshest possible seafood, we write a daily menu dictated by what our local boats have landed that morning. Whether it be Dover Sole, landed in Bracklesham Bay by the Crew of the Kraken, or fresh lobster picked by the Crew of the Toby Rock...we can guarantee that almost all of our fish hasn’t traveled far from the sea to your plate." Dell Quay Road Appledram, Chichester PO20 7EE +44 1243 781712
3. No. 3 Billy's on the Beach — avg. main price £12.97
"Described in The Sunday Telegraph as 'The Best Beach Café in the World', Billy's on The Beach is a fully licensed beach cafe with fantastic views, just along the beach from East Wittering with good parking, great staff, and tasty beachside food. Everything we produce is cooked fresh to order or prepared daily, from fish & chips to burgers, moules frites, kippers, breakfasts, brunches, lunches and three course dinners on every day of the week in the summer except Sundays" Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester PO20 8JH +44 1243 670373
4. No4. Andy's Fish Bar — avg. main price: £5.75
78A St. Pancras, Chichester PO19 7LS +44 1243 531888