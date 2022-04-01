Chichester and surrounding area's best seafood restaurants according to Trip Advisor - including; Bosham, Bracklesham, Eartham, East Wittering, and Selsey

2. No 2 Crown and Anchor — avg main price: £18.40

"Our passion for local produce at the Crown and Anchor is at the heart of everything that we do. In order to bring you the freshest possible seafood, we write a daily menu dictated by what our local boats have landed that morning. Whether it be Dover Sole, landed in Bracklesham Bay by the Crew of the Kraken, or fresh lobster picked by the Crew of the Toby Rock...we can guarantee that almost all of our fish hasn’t traveled far from the sea to your plate." Dell Quay Road Appledram, Chichester PO20 7EE +44 1243 781712