The Sty in Chi has waved goodbye to the highstreet.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Self-described as a ‘bijou Higgle Piggle hoggery’ and known for their baked goods and sandwiches, The bakery closed its doors this month.

On their Facebook Page, on September 30th, they released a statement, writing: “We have decided not to renew our lease at the end of December 2024, but who knows what's round the corner…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The brand and concept is one we are super proud of,and will remain active once we end our tenancy in North Street.

The Chi in Sty Christmas shopfront back in 2023. Fast forward to the end of 2024 and it's officially closed on North Street.

“Thank you for your love and support as we decide the way forward for 2025.”

Sunday, December 15 was their last day of trading, and added one final message to their customers over the past two years. They wrote: “We were absolutely wiped out of stock yesterday, with so many of you coming in to enjoy The Sty one last time! Truly emotional!

"With so many new food outlets in Chichester, and a location that isn't central, we feel it was the right choice not to renew the lease in it's current location…

“Have a piggin' great Christmas. Embrace what matters:( family and friends) Eat, drink, and be merry Angie, Jason, Sarah and our lovely little team.”