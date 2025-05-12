Chichester food hygiene ratings: The restaurants, pubs, schools and food vans that have received 5 star ratings in 2025
A number of restaurants and food outlets in Chichester district have been given food hygiene ratings since the beginning of this year.
Food hygiene ratings are a system used in the UK to inform consumers about the hygiene standards of food businesses, from restaurants to shops. The ratings, ranging from 0 to 5, are awarded based on inspections by local authority food safety officers and are displayed on stickers at the business and online.
These ratings help consumers make informed choices about where to eat or shop for food.
We have had a look through the ratings given this year and below are the establishments which have been give 5 stars.
- Apla Souvlaki, 1 Christ Church Buildings, 30A Southgate, Chichester. Last inspection: 10 January 2025
- Barlavington Manor, Burton Park Road, Barlavington, Petworth. Last inspection: 6 January 2025
- Basmati Restaurant, Swan House, Market Square, Petworth. Last inspection: 24 February 2025
- Brasserie Blanc, 1 Richmond House, Church Square, Chichester. Last inspection: 11 March 2025
- BURGOVER, 30 South Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 20 January 2025
- Caccia And Tails, Graylingwell Chapel, Blomfield Drive, Chichester. Last inspection: 23 January 2025
- Caffe Nero, 57 East Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 13 February 2025
- Cloisters Kitchen And Garden, Cathedral Cloisters, West Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 9 April 2025
- Cowdray Farm Shop And Cafe, Easebourne, Midhurst. Last inspection: 19 February 2025
- Curry House, 78 St Pancras, Chichester. Last inspection: 6 February 2025
- Dens Fish Bar, 163 High Street, Selsey. Last inspection: 9 January 2025
- Fenwicks Cafe, Priory Park, Priory Lane, Chichester. Last inspection: 27 February 2025
- Five Guys, Unit R2 Chichester Gate, Chichester. Last inspection: 30 January 2025
- Foresters Arms, Village Road, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Last inspection: 18 February 2025
- Foresters Arms, The Street, Graffham, Petworth. Last inspection: 7 February 2025
- Half Moon, Petersfield Road, Midhurst. Last inspection: 21 March 2025
- Halfway Bridge Inn, Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth, Petworth. Last inspection: 25 February 2025
- Haywards Restaurant, The Bat And Ball Country Pub, Newpound, Wisborough Green. Billingshurst. Last inspection: 30 January 2025
- Jabir Indian Takeaway, 2 Orchard Parade, Selsey. Last inspection: 9 January 2025
- La Banca By Mel, 97 High Street, Selsey. Last inspection: 18 February 2025
- Le Bistrot Royale, Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive, Westhampnett, Chichester. Last inspection: 7 April 2025
- Lunch Box, Unit 3 Market Cross House, 1 Cooper Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 28 February 2025
- Natty's Jerk, The Ghost At The Feast, 33 - 34 North Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 5 February 2025
- New Magna Tandoori Restaurant, 85 High Street, Selsey. Last inspection: 11 February 2025
- No 11 Chinese Kitchen, 11 Adelaide Road, Chichester. Last inspection: 16 January 2025
- Old Mill Café, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Last inspection: 27 March 2025
- Peabodys Coffee, St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester. Last inspection: 17 February 2025
- Phoenix House, 78A St Pancras, Chichester. Last inspection: 4 February 2025
- Piccolino, 31 - 33 South Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 28 January 2025
- Purchases Restaurant, 31 North Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 8 January 2025
- Rosario's, 12 Oakfield Road, East Wittering. Last inspection: 28 February 2025
- Sandra's, 6 Jay Walk, St Martins Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 12 March 2025
- Selsey Chinese Takeaway, 2 New Parade, High Street, Selsey. Last inspection: 18 February 2025
- Shake-A-Delic Shakes + Pizza, 3 - 4 Cathedral Courtyard, Southgate, Chichester. Last inspection: 26 February 2025
- Spade And Fork Cafe, Bognor Road, Chichester. Last inspection: 23 January 2025
- Subway, 29A South Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 6 January 2025
- Sun Inn, Loxwood Road, Plaistow, Billingshurst. Last inspection: 11 March 2025
- The Doorstep Deli,The Ghost At The Feast, 33 - 34 North Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 3 April 2025
- The Fern, The Pavilion, Recreation Ground, The Green, Fernhurst. Last inspection: 14 February 2025
- The Fernhurst Hub, 2 Crossfield, Fernhurst. Last inspection: 27 February 2025
- The Ghost At The Feast, 33 - 34 North Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 5 February 2025
- The Goodwood Hotel, Goodwood. Last inspection: 27 January 2025
- The Nags Head, 3 St Pancras, Chichester. Last inspection: 4 March 2025
- The Partridge Inn, The Grove, Singleton. Last inspection: 7 January 2025
- The Quarterdeck Cafe, The Street, Itchenor, Chichester. Last inspection: 9 April 2025
- The Royal Oak, Pook Lane, Lavant. Last inspection: 23 January 2025
- The Squire And Horse Inn, Bury Common, Bury, Pulborough. Last inspection: 17 February 2025
- The Swan Inn, Lower Street, Fittleworth, Pulborough. Last inspection: 17 January 2025
- The Swan Inn, Red Lion Street, Midhurst. Last inspection: 4 February 2025
- Travellers Joy, 325 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Last inspection: 31 January 2025
- Victoria Inn, West Marden. Last inspection: 11 February 2025
- White Horse, The Square, Westbourne, Emsworth. Last inspection: 22 January 2025