Chichester food hygiene ratings: The restaurants, pubs, schools and food vans that have received 5 star ratings in 2025

A number of restaurants and food outlets in Chichester district have been given food hygiene ratings since the beginning of this year.

Food hygiene ratings are a system used in the UK to inform consumers about the hygiene standards of food businesses, from restaurants to shops. The ratings, ranging from 0 to 5, are awarded based on inspections by local authority food safety officers and are displayed on stickers at the business and online.

These ratings help consumers make informed choices about where to eat or shop for food.

We have had a look through the ratings given this year and below are the establishments which have been give 5 stars.

Apla Souvlaki, 1 Christ Church Buildings, 30A Southgate, Chichester. Last inspection: 10 January 2025

Barlavington Manor, Burton Park Road, Barlavington, Petworth. Last inspection: 6 January 2025

Basmati Restaurant, Swan House, Market Square, Petworth. Last inspection: 24 February 2025

Brasserie Blanc, 1 Richmond House, Church Square, Chichester. Last inspection: 11 March 2025

BURGOVER, 30 South Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 20 January 2025

Caccia And Tails, Graylingwell Chapel, Blomfield Drive, Chichester. Last inspection: 23 January 2025

Caffe Nero, 57 East Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 13 February 2025

Cloisters Kitchen And Garden, Cathedral Cloisters, West Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 9 April 2025

Cowdray Farm Shop And Cafe, Easebourne, Midhurst. Last inspection: 19 February 2025

Curry House, 78 St Pancras, Chichester. Last inspection: 6 February 2025

Dens Fish Bar, 163 High Street, Selsey. Last inspection: 9 January 2025

Fenwicks Cafe, Priory Park, Priory Lane, Chichester. Last inspection: 27 February 2025

Five Guys, Unit R2 Chichester Gate, Chichester. Last inspection: 30 January 2025

Foresters Arms, Village Road, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Last inspection: 18 February 2025

Foresters Arms, The Street, Graffham, Petworth. Last inspection: 7 February 2025

Half Moon, Petersfield Road, Midhurst. Last inspection: 21 March 2025

Halfway Bridge Inn, Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth, Petworth. Last inspection: 25 February 2025

Haywards Restaurant, The Bat And Ball Country Pub, Newpound, Wisborough Green. Billingshurst. Last inspection: 30 January 2025

Jabir Indian Takeaway, 2 Orchard Parade, Selsey. Last inspection: 9 January 2025

La Banca By Mel, 97 High Street, Selsey. Last inspection: 18 February 2025

Le Bistrot Royale, Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive, Westhampnett, Chichester. Last inspection: 7 April 2025

Lunch Box, Unit 3 Market Cross House, 1 Cooper Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 28 February 2025

Natty's Jerk, The Ghost At The Feast, 33 - 34 North Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 5 February 2025

New Magna Tandoori Restaurant, 85 High Street, Selsey. Last inspection: 11 February 2025

No 11 Chinese Kitchen, 11 Adelaide Road, Chichester. Last inspection: 16 January 2025

Old Mill Café, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Last inspection: 27 March 2025

Peabodys Coffee, St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester. Last inspection: 17 February 2025

Phoenix House, 78A St Pancras, Chichester. Last inspection: 4 February 2025

Piccolino, 31 - 33 South Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 28 January 2025

Purchases Restaurant, 31 North Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 8 January 2025

Rosario's, 12 Oakfield Road, East Wittering. Last inspection: 28 February 2025

Sandra's, 6 Jay Walk, St Martins Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 12 March 2025

Selsey Chinese Takeaway, 2 New Parade, High Street, Selsey. Last inspection: 18 February 2025

Shake-A-Delic Shakes + Pizza, 3 - 4 Cathedral Courtyard, Southgate, Chichester. Last inspection: 26 February 2025

Spade And Fork Cafe, Bognor Road, Chichester. Last inspection: 23 January 2025

Subway, 29A South Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 6 January 2025

Sun Inn, Loxwood Road, Plaistow, Billingshurst. Last inspection: 11 March 2025

The Doorstep Deli,The Ghost At The Feast, 33 - 34 North Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 3 April 2025

The Fern, The Pavilion, Recreation Ground, The Green, Fernhurst. Last inspection: 14 February 2025

The Fernhurst Hub, 2 Crossfield, Fernhurst. Last inspection: 27 February 2025

The Ghost At The Feast, 33 - 34 North Street, Chichester. Last inspection: 5 February 2025

The Goodwood Hotel, Goodwood. Last inspection: 27 January 2025

The Nags Head, 3 St Pancras, Chichester. Last inspection: 4 March 2025

The Partridge Inn, The Grove, Singleton. Last inspection: 7 January 2025

The Quarterdeck Cafe, The Street, Itchenor, Chichester. Last inspection: 9 April 2025

The Royal Oak, Pook Lane, Lavant. Last inspection: 23 January 2025

The Squire And Horse Inn, Bury Common, Bury, Pulborough. Last inspection: 17 February 2025

The Swan Inn, Lower Street, Fittleworth, Pulborough. Last inspection: 17 January 2025

The Swan Inn, Red Lion Street, Midhurst. Last inspection: 4 February 2025

Travellers Joy, 325 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Last inspection: 31 January 2025

Victoria Inn, West Marden. Last inspection: 11 February 2025

White Horse, The Square, Westbourne, Emsworth. Last inspection: 22 January 2025