Chichester: gourmet flapjack shop officially opens on South Street

Flapjackery, the award-winning Devon-based bakery known for its handcrafted, gluten-free flapjacks, opened its newest store in Chichester on Wednesday, June 4.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new shop, located at 67 South Street, offers a wide range of the brand's popular flapjacks, including favourites like Salted Caramel Brownie, Cherry Bakewell, and Millionaire's, alongside artisan fudge and chocolate, all made at Flapjackery's Devon bakery.

This opening coincides with Flapjackery's 10th anniversary, marking a decade since the company began selling its flapjacks at local markets. While the Chichester store's launch isn't part of a specific anniversary event, the timing aligns with the company's month-long celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement shared on June 1, the team expressed gratitude to their supporters over the years, highlighting the journey from their original flapjack base recipe to the diverse flavours offered today.

Flapjackery, the award-winning bakery, opened its newest store in Chichester on Wednesday, June 4.

Co-founder Carol Myott also commented on the new West Sussex location.

Carol Myott said: "Chichester is a city with so much character. It's a wonderful mix of history, culture, and community. We're genuinely excited to open our doors here and bring a little taste of Devon with us."

The Chichester shop will be Flapjackery’s 14th store, marking the company's continued expansion since its founding in 2014.

The shop officially started trading at 11am in Wednesday, June 4. However, there will be an official launch event on Saturday, June 7.