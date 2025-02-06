£68,000 pounds was invested into the West Sussex pub by pub company, Punch Pubs & Co.

Management Partner Michael Crook said he was ‘delighted’ to welcome an investment at his pub, which promised to transform the Four Chesnuts and give it a light, bright and fresh feel.

Mr Crook said: “I’m thrilled with the outcome of this investment; the pub looks fantastic. I’m proud that we can offer a fresh new look, which is inviting to both our guests new and old. These improvements have been a long time coming, and we needed these changes to bring it back to life, I’m pleased to say that it’s done that and more.

“The feedback we’ve received so far has been overwhelming, and I’ve also noticed many new faces here too. I feel a great sense of pride that people are talking about the Four Chesnuts and choosing our pub as a place to visit.”

Michael, who has been in the hospitality industry for over three decades, took on the Four Chesnuts last September, and since then he has strived to make his pub the go to place in the city.

Michael Crook added: “I want the pub to be a place that anybody can call home, to socialise with friends or family, to celebrate or relax. With the latest investment, the pub has the feel of a real local, and it’s this sense of community that makes the Four Chesnuts Chichester’s place to be.”

The renovated pub includes new signage and artwork, and a complete repaint all round. Inside, the flooring has been treated and refreshed and the front and back bar has been improved to deliver a larger range of beers, lagers, cocktails, wines and spirits.

