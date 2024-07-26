Chichester pub undergoing major refurbishment including new sign - this is when it will reopen

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 26th Jul 2024, 13:12 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 13:15 BST
The Chantry pub on South Street, Chichester is undergoing a make-over and will be opening back up very soon.

The pub based in the city-centre of Chichester is known as a place suited to students and young adults alike. Over the last few days, however, it has been closed, with building works underway for a brand-new look inside and out the pub.

In an official post on their Facebook page, The Chantry have said they will be reopening this Saturday, July 27th. A statement read: “We will be going 5pm to 3am with our beautiful new venue and you’re all invited to join us.”

