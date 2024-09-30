The Restaurant can be found on 40 East Street and emphasizes local sourcing and quality, with a menu centred on ‘provenance rather than profit’, according to the founder.

The Barn began with three empty units with three separate landlords. Last year saw them all merge into one.

The eatery has also combined food retail in their establishment, which showcases rare and emerging food brands, which they feel ‘bridges the gap between farmers markets and supermarkets.’

Emma Schwarz, founder of The Barn added: “I can't believe it’s been four years. For me, it has gone so fast. I think that's because we started in Covid in 2020, trying to get the business off the ground in an incredibly tough situation.

I think we all realise the power of restaurants, the power of community, and the power of good-tasting food. We try to care more about that.

"As much as they customers love the delicious food, and that's a massive driver to why they're here, everyone talks about the soul of the barn as well. That’s the ambience, the feel, the homeliness… I think a lot of people have forgotten that restaurants serve people, and we definitely have that ethos in the way we deal with our customers.”

The day of the anniversary on September 23 included a visit from MP for Chichester Jess Brown-Fuller and UK Harvest founder Yvonne Thomson.

The National Restaurant Association estimates a 20% success rate for all restaurants and around 60% of restaurants fail in their first year of operation.

Emma Schwarz said she was ‘proud’ to be celebrating this fourth-anniversary milestone. Recently, there has been a new menu launch for the Autumn and Winter menu.

With the menu change, they’ve subdivided the food options into three sections; egg dishes (as the eatery began as a breakfast brunch business), signature dishes and a seasonality section.

1 . Chichester restaurant celebrates four-year anniversary on East Street The new Autumn and Winter menu at the Barn in Chichester Photo: Henry Bryant

2 . Chichester restaurant celebrates four-year anniversary on East Street Some of the outside seating areas at The Barn. Photo: Henry Bryant

3 . DSC05483-2.jpg One of the new seasonal menu items on the menu; the lamb burger with kimchi. Photo: Henry Bryant