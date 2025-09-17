Chichester Restaurant Week returns this October

Chichester Restaurant Week returns from 13 - 17 October 2025, with a range of city centre eateries signed up to take part.

For five days only, diners can enjoy exclusive menus priced from £10, £20 or £30 at some of the city’s most popular restaurants, cafés and tea rooms. This year’s line-up includes a mix of independents and well-known high street names, giving food lovers plenty of choice to explore Chichester’s vibrant culinary scene.

Confirmed participants, each with a special Chichester Restaurant Week menu, include Santorini Chichester, CJ’s Bistro, India Gate, Phoenix Dining, Shake-A-Delic, Farmyard at the Feast, The Ivy Chichester, Giggling Squid and Jungle Junction, with more expected to be added soon.

Restaurant Week offers the perfect excuse to indulge in fine food, discover new flavours and revisit old favourites – all at a special price. From gourmet dining and international cuisines to comforting classics, Chichester’s eateries will be serving up something for every taste and every budget.

With three menu tiers to choose from - starting from just £10 - foodies, friends and families can explore the city’s wide-ranging food scene without breaking the bank. Each restaurant is creating its own unique offering, giving visitors the chance to sample signature dishes or try something new.

Organised by Chichester BID, whose mission is to support and champion the city centre, Restaurant Week is designed to showcase the breadth of Chichester’s hospitality. Chichester BID’s website will feature all participating restaurants and their exclusive Restaurant Week offer - helping locals and visitors plan their week of indulgence.

Natasha McLeod, CEO of Chichester BID, said: “We’re thrilled to see eateries taking part in this year’s Restaurant Week. It’s our second year of hosting the event here within the city walls and it’s a real celebration of Chichester’s thriving food scene. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for people to try somewhere new, enjoy great value menus and support local businesses. Whether you live in Chichester or are visiting, we invite you to come and experience the variety and creativity our eateries have to offer.”

Ross Gerry, Area Manager of Giggling Squid Chichester, commented: “Chichester has such a strong food culture. Restaurant Week is a brilliant way for us to celebrate this, welcome new faces to our restaurant, and showcase what we do best. It’s all about great food, great value, and bringing the community together.”

Ben O’Norum, Owner of The Ghost at the Feast and Farmyard at the Feast on North Street said: “We're excited to be part of Restaurant Week this year – it gives people the chance to try us for the first time or perhaps enjoy a favourite dish at a special price. There’s going to be an extra special buzz around the city during these five days.”

For more information visit chichesterbid.co.uk /restaurant-week and follow Chichester BID on Instagram or Facebook @thisischichester.