Chichester takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Chichester takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
So India, a takeaway at Delling Lane, Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 58 takeaways with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.