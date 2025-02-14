Chichester takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Chichester takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

So India, a takeaway at Delling Lane, Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 58 takeaways with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyIndia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice