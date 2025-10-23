Children eat free during half term at Côte Brasserie

Kids eat free during half term weekdays

Côte Brasserie has launched its kids eat free offer for October half term.

With branches at South Street, Chichester, East Street, Horsham, Church Street, Brighton, and High Street, Lewes, kids aged 12 and under can tuck into two courses for free at Côte Brasserie when an adult orders a main dish, or breakfast for free when an adult orders a breakfast dish from October 24-31 (excluding weekends).

Côte Brasserie’s kids’ menu has had a delicious refresh for autumn, packed with fun, flavourful dishes to suit any palate.

Little diners can enjoy the new classic ham and cheese Croque Monsieur, a fluffy French Omelette, or ‘Andrea’s Pasta’ a dish dreamed up by one of Côte Brasserie’s youngest foodie fans, the winning dish submission from their Petit Foodie competition earlier this year.

And of course, favourites like the Waffle Sundae are still on the menu, with a new ‘build your own’ twist, so kids can get creative whilst they dine.

Whilst kids feast, parents can sit back and enjoy the menu crafted by Michelin-experienced chef Steve Allen - a little slice of France on your plate.

With 70 brasseries across the UK, Côte Brasserie brings a proper French experience to families everywhere. Families dining in can enjoy this special offer by signing up to Côte’s newsletter, making it easy to treat the kids to a truly memorable meal.

For full terms and conditions and to make a reservation: https://www.cote.co.uk/restaurant-offers/kids-eat-free