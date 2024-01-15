Chocolate shop Montezuma's in Chichester 'Temporarily closed' for past few days
Montezuma’s chocolate shop on 29 East St, Chichester PO19 1HS has been closed for the past few days.
This follows residents reporting it’s unusual close on Saturday, January 13 on the popular neighbourhood watch website Nextdoor.
Kate Jones, Marketing Manager at Montezuma's said: “The store is not currently closing and will be open again from 9:30 am tomorrow. We have been temporarily closed as we have been sorting out and re-doing our building contract with the landlord. We will be open.”
More updates to follow.