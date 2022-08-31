Co-owner of Chichester restaurant is given a 'curry king' award

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jahangir ‘Jay’ Hussain, from the popular St Pancras-based Masala City scooped the title at the awards evening which took place earlier this month (August) which celebrated the best of the English curry industry.

The English Curry Awards 2022 are a celebration of local businesses, where its organisers said the winners are a true reflection of quality and customer service, as they are chosen by members of the general public.

The team from Masala City, itself shortlisted in the regional category, were at the awards evening in Birmingham and were delighted to when it was announced Mr Hussain has won the Curry King category.

Jay Hussain on hearing he had been crowned 'Curry King'

He said: “I am very surprised to have won this accolade. I wasn’t aware I was in this category, so it was a pleasant surprise when my name was announced.

"It’s an honour to win such an accolade, being recognised by the industry and fellow colleagues of the industry. It’s definitely a team effort, my success comes from the support of my business partner; Murad Hossain, our team, family and friends and patrons of Masala City.”

A spokesman for the awards, said that Mr Hussain had been in the curry industry all of his working life and was a real inspiration to his team.

The said: “This recognition is for his commitment and unwavering passion for the industry and his commitment to providing only the best experience for his patrons.”

Masala City in Chichester