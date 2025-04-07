Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The launch of premium quality Cowdray Wagyu, available for the first time from Cowdray Farm Shop, takes place this Saturday at the Easter Celebration Event. This fun filled family event is an ideal opportunity for visitors to come and sample this exquisite beef.

Cowdray’s Head Chef will be serving Cowdray smoked wagyu brisket, served on a charred flatbread with rainbow slow, pickled cucumber and red onion and salsa Verde. There will also be an array of other delicious lunchtime offerings from the Cowdray Kitchen alongside lamb cooked on the Big Green Egg, a Kamado-style ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker.

From Saturday, this premium quality meat with exquisite marbling and flavouring, from Cowdray Wagyu cows will be available from the Farm Shop. The cows have grazed on rich, nutritious South Downs pasture and have been fed on a low protein finishing diet with high starch content to ensure that the meat is marbled and incredibly tender.

The Easter celebration event, which takes place from 10am to 4pm, promises to be a great family friendly day out with live music, a range of local suppliers, children’s Easter Egg decorating and posey making with Verdley Flowers.

Cowdray Wagyu is launched at the Farm Shop Easter Celebration Event this Saturday 12th April

Richard Main, Managing Director of the Farm Shop & Café, said: “We are delighted to launch Cowdray Wagyu at our Celebration Event this Saturday. It is a great opportunity for visitors to taste Cowdray Wagyu which is cooked by our chefs. The butchery will also be selling an array of different cuts of wagyu, and we are planning on launching an online Wagyu tasting box very soon.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming lots of visitors on Saturday. Our friendly team will be available throughout the day to help with all your shopping needs. No ticket is needed, just turn up, and enjoy an entertaining day, hopefully in lovely Spring sunshine.”

The butchery team will also be on hand to talk about Cowdray Wagyu. A range of different cuts are available from Cowdray Butchery including Cowdray Wagyu fillet, ribeye, sirloin and bavette. The Farm Shop will also be launching a Cowdray Wagyu Tasting Box available online which consists of filet, ribeye, sirloin, Wagyu burgers and Wagyu sausages.

Everyone is welcome at the Easter Celebration on Saturday. No ticket is required.

To find out more visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events/easter-celebration-at-the-cowdray-farm-shop-cafe/