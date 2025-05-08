Crawley food hygiene ratings: The restaurants, pubs, schools and food vans that have received 5 stars and 1 star ratings in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of restaurants in Crawley have been given food hygiene ratings since the beginning of this year.

Food hygiene ratings are a system used in the UK to inform consumers about the hygiene standards of food businesses, from restaurants to shops. The ratings, ranging from 0 to 5, are awarded based on inspections by local authority food safety officers and are displayed on stickers at the business and online.

These ratings help consumers make informed choices about where to eat or shop for food.

We have had a look through the ratings given this year and below are the establishments which have been give 5 stars and 1 stars.

A Food Standards Agency rating certificate . (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

5 star food hygiene ratings in Crawley

Chartwells At Crawley Down Village C Of E Primary School, Hophurst Drive, Crawley Down. Rating received on January 7, 2025.

Crawley Down Monday Club, The Haven Centre, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Rating received on January 20, 2025.

The Co-operative Food, 1 Station Road, Crawley Down. Rating received on January 11, 2025.

Honeypots Childcare, Crawley Youth Centre, Longmere Road, West Green. Rating received on March 3, 2025.

Highley Manor Hotel, Crawley Lane, Balcombe. Rating received on February 26, 2025.

Best 1, Krishna 7 Ltd, The Broadway, Northgate. Rating received on January 15, 2025.

Cafe The Hut Gatwick Ltd, Gatwick Airport Railway Station, Perimeter Road East, Gatwick, Crawley. Rating received on April 9, 2025.

Cater Plus At Lanehurst Gardens, Lanehurst Gardens, Grattons Drive, Pound Hill. Rating received on February 24, 2025.

Cottesmore Golf & Country Club, Cottesmore Golf Club, Buchan Hill, Crawley. Rating received on April 22, 2025.

Crompton Way Snack Shack, Street Record, Crompton Way, Northgate. Rating received on February 18, 2025.

Downsman, The Downsman, Wakehurst Drive, Southgate. Rating received on March 24, 2025.

Early Steps, Play Centre, Waterlea, Furnace Green. Rating received on March 24, 2025.

Essence Coffee Lounge, Gatwick South Terminal Car Park, Ring Road South, Gatwick. Rating received on March 18, 2025.

Estrelicia Coffee Shop, 4 - 5 Church Walk, Northgate. Rating received on January 24, 2025.

Fireaway Designer Pizza Crawley, Fireaway, Queensway, Northgate. Rating received on January 29, 2025.

Free Shop Crawley - Shop And Community Cafe, Bewbush Centre, Dorsten Square, Bewbush. Rating received on January 29, 2025.

Happy Harry's Ice Cream Van, Southern Counties Ice Cream, Stephenson Way, Three Bridges. Rating received on April 28, 2025.

Laduree UK Ltd, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick. Rating received on January 27, 2025.

McDonald's Drive Thru, Ring Road North, Gatwick. Rating received on January 31, 2025.

McDonalds, Gatwick Road, Northgate. Rating received on January 30, 2025.

Milton Mount Playgroup, Milton Mount Avenue, Pound Hill. Rating received on January 16, 2025.

Old House Inn, Copthorne. Rating received on January 7, 2025.

Park Store, Nightingale Lane, Turners Hill. Rating received on January 28, 2025.

Peri Peri Original Crawley, Broad Walk, Northgate. Rating received on April 25, 2025.

Raj Tandoori, 8 Broadfield Barton, Broadfield. Rating received on March 18, 2025.

The Diner At Waterfield Primary School, Waterfield Gardens, Bewbush. Rating received on January 14, 2025.

The Full Monty, Snack Van, James Watt Way, Northgate. Rating received on February 24, 2025.

The Moonraker, Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges. Rating received on April 25, 2025.

The Wedge, St Wilfrids Catholic School, St Wilfrids Way, Southgate. Rating received on January 28, 2025.

All Day Cafe 2, Broad Walk, Northgate. Rating received on March 18, 2025.

Cafe Santa Maria, Broadfield. Rating received on February 6, 2025.

China Garden, Maidenbower. Rating received on March 31, 2025.

Cinnamon, Tilgate Parade, Tilgate. Rating received on March 27, 2025.

Coffee Cricketers, Boundary Road, Northgate. Rating received on March 27, 2025.

Dixy Chicken, Broad Walk, Northgate. Rating received on February 10, 2025.

Mr Chips, Langley Parade, Langley Green. Rating received on January 20, 2025.

New Lotus House, Gales Drive, Three Bridges. Rating received on March 27, 2025.

New Rainbow House, Ifield Drive, Ifield. Rating received on February 12, 2025.

SliceBox/Burger Bites And Grill, Broad Walk, Northgate. Rating received on April 25, 2025.

Tandoo's, Broad Walk, Northgate. Rating received on March 12, 2025.

Tavern On The Green, Peterhouse Parade, Pound Hill. Rating received on March 6, 2025.

The Co-operative Group, Langley Parade, Langley Green. Rating received on March 28, 2025.

Three Bridges Cricket Club, Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges. Rating received on January 22, 2025.

1 star food hygiene ratings in Crawley

Gaangchil, Eden Cottage, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Rating received on January 11, 2025. They received a ‘Major improvement necessary’ on Management of Food Safety. They had ‘very good' on Hygienic food handling.

Choice Halal Centre, Langley Parade, Langley Green, Crawley. They received a ‘Major improvement necessary’ on Management of Food Safety. They had ‘good' on Hygienic food handling.