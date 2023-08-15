Crawley pub to show Rugby World Cup matches with special outdoor experience - all you need to know

Goffs Manor, Old Horsham Road, Southgate, will have a special outdoor pub experience for the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off on September 8 when hosts France take on New Zealand.

The Hall and Woodhouse pub will erect an outdoor marquee, bringing rugby fans the atmosphere of the stadium in the comfort of their local pub. A range of craft beers and real cask ales will be on offer to accompany a special sharing snack menu for guests watching the matches. The Hall & Woodhouse team will provide table service throughout, so fans can catch every key moment of the matches.

Greg Cox, General Manager of The Olive Branch in Wimborne, which is also doing the same experience,, said: “Rugby is a sport that really brings the community together and creates an incredible atmosphere for fans to indulge in.

Goffs Manor will have a special outdoor experience for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Picture: Hall and Woodhouse

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to our family-friendly environment to meet up with their friends and enjoy the tournament with great food and drink – bringing the best of the Rugby World Cup to Wimborne.”

Select pubs will show all England games along with other main games throughout the tournament ending on October 28. England face Argentina on Saturday, September 9 (8pm), Japan on Sunday, September 18 (8pm) and Chile on Saturday, September 25 (4.45pm).

England were runners-up at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, losing the final 32-12 to South Africa. England last won the Rugby World Cup in 2003, beating host nation Australia 20-17 in the final thanks to Jonny Wilkinson’s famous last-gasp drop goal.

A special burger deal will be offered exclusively during the Rugby World Cup at participating houses only. For £15, fans will be able to enjoy any burger on the menu plus a pint of Outland Hazy IPA or Badger Beer, any soft drink, a 175ml house wine, or a pint of cider.