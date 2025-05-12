Crawley pub wins Sport Pub of the Year at prestigious awards

The Downsman team picking up their award | Picture: Richard Taggart

The Downsman in Crawley has won the Sports Pub of the Year award at the pub industry’s nationally recognised Night of Excellence Awards.

The Downsman has become Crawley’s go-to destination for sports lovers thanks to a £250,000 investment that transformed the pub into a sports lover’s paradise.

With Sky Sports+, as well as regular Sky Sports, TNT Sport, Amazon Prime and seven TV screens - including a 72" garden screen - sports fans enjoy unbeatable views from every angle at The Downsman.

A multi-changer system allows multiple games to be shown simultaneously, making it the Football Pub of choice for Crawley Town FC fans too.

Alongside its buzzing sports area, The Downsman also has cosy snugs, a vibrant Indian restaurant with takeaway and spacious outdoor seating with digital darts, shuffleboard and sports tables, meaning there is something for everyone at the pub!

The Night of Excellence Awards celebrate the success of great licensees and the businesses they run in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners. They comprise of 17 awards ranging from Community Pub of the Year to Entertainment Pub of the Year, which are all sponsored by key suppliers to the pub sector and well-known brands such as Heineken, Coca-Cola and Diageo.

This year, the awards were held at a grand ceremony and dinner hosted at the voco St. John's hotel in Solihull.

The awards event was attended by hundreds of licensees from across the country who work with Greene King Pub Partners as well as representatives from the hospitality and pub sector including the British Beer & Pub Association and the UKHospitality trade association.

Caz Beechey and Neil Humphrey, licensees of The Downsman, picked up the award at the event on behalf of the team at The Downsman.

Caz Beechey and Neil Humphrey, Licensees of The Dowsman, said: “We are over the moon to have won Sports Pub of the Year at the Night of Excellence Awards! As the home of live sport on the telly in Crawley, winning this award is extra special!”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Congratulations to Caz, Neil and the team at The Downsman for winning Sports Pub of the Year. The competition for these awards its fierce – and the judging process is extremely stringent – so winning is truly special!”