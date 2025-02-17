Crawley restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Virundhu Vilas, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Virundhu Vilas, 8 The Boulevard, Northgate, Crawley was given the maximum score after assessment on February 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 181 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
