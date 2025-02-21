Crawley restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sahara Cafe Bar Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 Grand Parade, High Street, West Green, Crawley was given the score after assessment on January 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 182 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
