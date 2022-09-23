Crawley restaurant nominated for top award

The winners will be announced at a glittering red-carpet event being held at the InterContinental Hotel at The O2-London on October 2.

Hosted by Samantha Simmonds, Journalist and Broadcaster, BBC and Paul Martin, Magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle, the coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best South Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

From the National Champion of the Champions, Regional Restaurant of the Year, National & Regional Chefs of the Year, to Takeaways and Newcomer of the Year Award, ARTA will spotlight the pinnacle of over 2,370 restaurants and takeaways across the UK that were nominated by the restaurant goers and food lovers of over 700,000 customer base of ARTA ‘s strategic partners, ChefOnline – the digital application to order food and book tables on the go – to unveil the finalists.

Tarana Bar & Grill Restaurant

The UK’s Curry industry contributes £5 billion annually, which as of 2015 has accounted for a fifth of the restaurants in the UK dating back to the 1800’s. Today there are more Indian restaurants in Greater London than in Delhi and Mumbai combined. The ARTA awards are in celebration and recognition of Britain’s vibrant Asian restaurants and takeaways and offered solidarity and morale for the industry which is currently facing headwinds including with the high cost of energy, inflation, and the impact from the pandemic.

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2022, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.

The ARTA awards are a celebration and recognition of these exceptional restaurants, takeaways, chefs, and restaurateurs all across the country, who are serving their local communities so exceptionally well. Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on the 2nd of October.”

ARTA 2022 is Powered by Work Permit Cloud, with ChefOnline as the Strategic Partner, and Madhu’s as the Catering Partner. ARTA 2022 is also proudly supported by PayTap, Switch Gas and Power, SuperPollo, Cobra Beer, Lexpert Solicitors, Kaiser & Associates, Square Mile Insurance Services, and charity partner Tafida Raqeeb Foundation.

One of the dishes at Tarana

Tarana Bar & Grill Restaurant