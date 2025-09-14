Crowds flock to Worthing for popular food and drink festival

The Worthing Food & Drink Festival 2025 took place over the weekend September 13 and 14 in Steyne Gardens, right in the heart of Worthing town centre.

With free entry for all visitors, it’s one of the South Coast’s most-anticipated food events, drawing thousands each year.

The two-day festival showcased the best of Worthing’s independent food and drink scene, featuring over 60 stalls.

Attendees indulged at a diverse mix of street food, artisan producers, handmade treats, craft drinks, and locally made condiments.

Many traders offered special ‘Festival Meal’ items, making it easy to sample a variety of flavours without breaking the bank.

Live chef demonstrations and tasting sessions were a highlight, giving visitors the chance to watch local culinary talent in action and discover new ingredients and cooking styles.

Organised by the Worthing Town Centre BID, the festival not only boosted local business but also fostered a strong sense of community.

