Date for 26th Worthing Beer Festival announced by Arun & Adur branch of CAMRA
The 26th Worthing Beer Festival will be held on October 25 and 26 at Rooms in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing – the same venue as the previous two festivals.
Colin Pennifold, one of the organisers, said: "We will have 40-plus cask ales, 10-plus craft keg beers and 10-plus ciders. Drinks will be sourced from both local and countrywide producers but we plan to showcase brewers from the Reading area.
"Local brewer Hand Brew Co are the festival sponsor. The festival charity will be Care For Veterans. This year's caterer is Piglets Pantry of Worthing, offering a range of food, including vegetarian and vegan options."
There will be three sessions, with tickets £8 for Friday lunchtime 11am to 4pm, £10 for Friday evening 5pm to 11pm, and £8 for Saturday all day 11am to 9.30pm, plus £3 late entry for after 5pm on the Saturday.
CAMRA members will get £5 worth of free beer tokens on entry with their membership card. For more details and to buy tickets, visit www.aaa.camra.org.uk
Rooms is accessed by going up the stairs in the middle of the Guildbourne Centre, which is a short walk from Worthing railway station and both seafront and town centre bus stops.
