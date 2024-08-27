Date for 26th Worthing Beer Festival announced by Arun & Adur branch of CAMRA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The date for the 2024 Worthing Beer Festival has been announced by the Arun & Adur branch of CAMRA and more than 40 cask ales are promised, along with keg beers and ciders.

The 26th Worthing Beer Festival will be held on October 25 and 26 at Rooms in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing – the same venue as the previous two festivals.

Colin Pennifold, one of the organisers, said: "We will have 40-plus cask ales, 10-plus craft keg beers and 10-plus ciders. Drinks will be sourced from both local and countrywide producers but we plan to showcase brewers from the Reading area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Local brewer Hand Brew Co are the festival sponsor. The festival charity will be Care For Veterans. This year's caterer is Piglets Pantry of Worthing, offering a range of food, including vegetarian and vegan options."

The 26th Worthing Beer Festival will be held on October 25 and 26 at Rooms in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing

There will be three sessions, with tickets £8 for Friday lunchtime 11am to 4pm, £10 for Friday evening 5pm to 11pm, and £8 for Saturday all day 11am to 9.30pm, plus £3 late entry for after 5pm on the Saturday.

CAMRA members will get £5 worth of free beer tokens on entry with their membership card. For more details and to buy tickets, visit www.aaa.camra.org.uk

Rooms is accessed by going up the stairs in the middle of the Guildbourne Centre, which is a short walk from Worthing railway station and both seafront and town centre bus stops.