Dine in the vines at the Bolney Estate for English Wine Week

To celebrate English Wine Week, Bolney Wine Estate in Sussex, is opening up its picturesque vineyard for a weekend of unforgettable dining experiences – right in the heart of the vines.

Bolney Wine Estate

From Friday June 23 tp Sunday June 25, luxurious geo-domes will pop up in the vines and play host to Sparkling Afternoon Tea experiences by day and exclusive ‘Dine in the Vines’ experiences by night.

Surrounded by the beauty of the vines, these truly immersive experiences, in beautifully furnished geo-domes, will create unrivalled panoramic views for diners. The views will, of course, be complemented by the perfectly paired food and Bolney wines.

By day, the sparkling ffternoon teas will include everything from delicious Victoria sponge, finger sandwiches, macaroons, and classic scones with clotted cream and jam. All accompanied by a bottle of either Bolney Bubbly, or Bolney Bubbly Rosé.

Afternoon tea

By night, the domes will be transformed to host an exclusive dining experience. Guests will begin the evening on the Estate’s picturesque balcony overlooking the ripening vines with a glass of award-winning Bolney wine and canapés – before being guided through the twinkly-lit summer vines to the striking domes. A delicious three course menu will be served, with every dish championing seasonal Sussex ingredients that have been specially selected to pair some of Bolney’s signature wines including Pinot Noir 2019, and Pinot Gris.

The menu has been carefully crafted by Bolney’s talented Executive Chef, who has chosen to cook his dishes on a firepit in the vineyard, which will allow the smoke to impart rich, complex flavours into the dishes served, as well as adding to the atmosphere of the evenings.

The Sparkling Afternoon Teas will take place throughout the day from Friday June 23 – Sunday June 25, priced £110 per couple. The evening Dine in the Vine experiences will take place on the same dates, with a 6.30pm arrival time, priced £220 per couple. All experiences are available to book now on the Bolney Wine Estate website bolneywineestate.com/whats-on

