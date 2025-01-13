January drink deals: discover unique spirits with discounted Advent calendars

The Bourbon advent calendar from Master of Malt - and amazing post-Christmas bargain for whisky fans | Master of Malt

Christmas may be behind us, but the season for great deals is far from over.

January is the perfect time to snap up discounted advent calendars, especially if you’re keen to explore a variety of drinks without committing to full bottles.

Online whisky merchant Master of Malt is famed for its drinks calendars, where you get 24 little drams of whiskies (or gin or rum) from all over the world, and we’ve picked out a selection that is definitely worth a look - as well as a wine calendar offering from John Lewis.

1. Bourbon & American Whiskey Advent Calendar (2023 Edition).

Was £149.95, Now £89.97. Click here to buy from Master of Malt

This calendar is a whiskey lover’s dream, featuring 24 different 30ml wax-sealed drams from across the USA. It’s not just bourbon - expect a mix of rye, Tennessee whiskey, and more. Highlights include the Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon, with its smooth spice, and Maker’s Mark 46, known for its rich caramel and vanilla flavors. Even though Christmas is over, this calendar offers a cozy way to explore American whiskey throughout the winter.

2. Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar (Classic Edition - Original)

The Original Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar from Master of Malt | Master of Malt

Was £149.95, Now £89.97. Click here to buy from Master of Malt

Why wait until next December to enjoy some of Scotland’s finest whiskies? This calendar features 24 premium samples, from the smoky Ailsa Bay Release 1.2 to the tropical notes of Balvenie 14 Year Old Caribbean Cask. Whether you’re new to Scotch or a seasoned enthusiast, this calendar is a great way to sample a variety of flavors without breaking the bank.

3. Rum 12 Dram Classic

The Rum 12-dram Advent Calendar is a great way to sample this up and coming spirit. | Master of Malt

Was £69.95, Now £41.97. Get it from Master of Malt.

This 12-day calendar is perfect for rum fans looking to discover something new. Each day reveals a 30ml dram of high-quality rum. Standouts include the flavorful Diplomático Mantuano and the eco-friendly Discarded Banana Peel Rum, which repurposes banana peels for a unique twist. It’s a fun way to brighten up your January evenings with a taste of the tropics.

4. John Lewis Wine Advent Calendar

Taste 24 different wines for a bargain price with this discounted John Lewis advent calendar | John Lewis

Was £100, Now £70. Click here to buy from John Lewis

If wine is your thing, this calendar offers a curated selection of 24 mini bottles, each 20cl. The contents vary but expect a delightful mix of reds, whites, and perhaps a sparkling treat. It’s a fantastic way to explore different wines at a fraction of the cost, perfect for casual evenings or special dinners throughout the month.

While the festive season may be over, January is the perfect time to indulge in these advent calendar deals. They’re not just a fun way to continue the holiday spirit—they’re a great way to discover new and unusual drinks without committing to full bottles. Cheers to post-holiday savings and new taste adventures!