An East Sussex restaurant has been crowned a winner in the Curry Life Awards 2025.

A spokesperson said: "Jamun, the latest venture from husband-and-wife team Nitin and Anushree Patil, has been officially crowned a winner in the highly prestigious Curry Life Awards 2025, cementing its status as one of the top 20 curry houses in the nation.

"This esteemed recognition celebrates the Brighton restaurant's success in bringing the vibrant, authentic flavours of Indian street food and pure authentic Indian cooking to a city bustling with renowned eateries."

Jamun, at 14 West Street, Brighton, secured the top spot in the Best Restaurant of the Year category just 18 months after opening.

Nitil Patil and team receiving the award from Stephanie Peacock, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) and host Nina Hossain.Pic: contributed

The Curry Life Awards spokesperson added: "This is a testament to the vision of owners Nitin and Anushree Patil, who have built upon the success of their two other establishments, Spices and Spirits and Spice House.

"The restaurant's success is a direct result of its unique, relaxed café feel that reimagines traditional flavours, the creative force of Head Chef Anushree Patil, and its large seating capacity, which has successfully attracted a diverse crowd despite its initial challenging location."

Nitin Patil, co-owner of Jamun, said: "We've got the right formula at the moment, but we're always keen to spot new opportunities and keep on delivering for our customers."

The Curry Life Awards 2025 ceremony was hosted by ITV broadcaster Nina Hossain on October 12 2025 at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Mayfair, London.

Syed Belal Ahmed, editor of Curry Life Media Group, said: "The UK's curry industry features some of the country's most innovative entrepreneurs and restaurateurs. All of them have inspiring stories to tell, and they must be given the necessary support to grow and thrive."