An East Sussex hotel has scored 9/10 in a review from a national newspaper.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A visitor from The Times was so impressed by The Alfriston hotel in Seaford Road, Alfriston, that it was awarded the impressive rating. The Grade II listed building was previously the Deans Place Hotel.

It opened in March, 2025, and is the fourth hotel to open under The Signet Collection – a group of award-winning hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reviewer said it seemed impossible that behind its small frontage, the 'Tardis-like' former country manor contained 38 bedrooms, two restaurants and a spa.

The Alfriston hotel. Pic: Contributed

They added that 'no expense had been spared on the Arts and Crafts-style decor in the bedrooms'.

See also:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was praise for 'imaginative' restaurant deserts which included a 'colossal take on a Ferrero Rocher'.

The hotel also has a heated outdoor pool and guest can borrow boots for a South Downs Way walk and kayak on the river.

At the time of the hotel’s opening, Hector Ross, managing partner of The Signet Collection, said: "This property truly captures our passion for creating laid-back, luxurious escapes that celebrate the local area.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.