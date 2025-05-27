East Sussex hotel scores 9/10 in national newspaper review

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 27th May 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 17:17 BST

An East Sussex hotel has scored 9/10 in a review from a national newspaper.

A visitor from The Times was so impressed by The Alfriston hotel in Seaford Road, Alfriston, that it was awarded the impressive rating. The Grade II listed building was previously the Deans Place Hotel.

It opened in March, 2025, and is the fourth hotel to open under The Signet Collection – a group of award-winning hotels.

The reviewer said it seemed impossible that behind its small frontage, the 'Tardis-like' former country manor contained 38 bedrooms, two restaurants and a spa.

The Alfriston hotel. Pic: ContributedThe Alfriston hotel. Pic: Contributed
The Alfriston hotel. Pic: Contributed

They added that 'no expense had been spared on the Arts and Crafts-style decor in the bedrooms'.

There was praise for 'imaginative' restaurant deserts which included a 'colossal take on a Ferrero Rocher'.

The hotel also has a heated outdoor pool and guest can borrow boots for a South Downs Way walk and kayak on the river.

At the time of the hotel’s opening, Hector Ross, managing partner of The Signet Collection, said: "This property truly captures our passion for creating laid-back, luxurious escapes that celebrate the local area.”

