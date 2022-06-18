Eastbourne supermarket has no chilled products

Waitrose, in High Street, has signs up on its fridges today (Saturday, June 18) saying ‘due to a refrigeration issue we are sorry to say we have no chilled products. We apologise for the inconvenience this with understandably cause’.

This comes as the country is in the middle of a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 27 in Sussex yesterday (Friday, June 17).

The photo shows a small section of fridge open for milk, but other than that they’re all covered over.

Most of the fridges are covered up in Waitrose

A spokesperson for the store said, "We've got engineers out to fix the problem, and should have the chillers back up and running soon. In the meantime, we apologise for the inconvenience, and are grateful for our customers' understanding."