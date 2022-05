A cafe in Eastbourne town centre will be closed for almost two weeks.

Cafe Nikoletta in Seaside Road closed on Sunday, May 1, and will reopen on Friday, May 13.

The cafe currently has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor from four reviews.

Cafe Nikoletta in Seaside Road, Eastbourne SUS-220205-152810001

