Elegant Italians for Milan Fashion Week

For the dedicated followers of fashion, Milan Fashion week takes place between 17th and 23rd September. Italy is reputed worldwide for design, charm and elegance. Certainly true in the clothing industry, but it can also be equally true in the wine industry.

For those who are more in tune with classical style than following the latest trends, whilst today’s fashion may be fun for a short while, true classics endure over decades. The same principle can be applied to wine, although there is always some progression as broad consumer taste and expectations change, along with developments in modern technology.

The long- established wine producer Masi, based in the Veneto region close to both Verona and Venice, celebrated its 250th harvest in 2022 and has become an icon of classical Italian wine style. Elegant wines ideal to drink during one of the world’s top fashion shows and indeed at any time for which a sophisticated and stylish red wine is called.

Masi combines over 250 years of experience and tradition with modern innovation and winemaking techniques, creating wines of timeless sophistication, elegance and contemporary charm. Masi Campofiorin Rosso del Veronese is made from local grape varieties Corvina, Rondinella and Molinara and is produced using a similar technique to the world famous Amarone, where some grapes are partially dried prior to fermentation – the appassimento technique.

Elegant Italian Red Wines from Masi

First created 60 years ago, Masi Campofiorin has become an Italian stylish classic red wine which has tremendous versatility. Suitable for ageing at least 10 years, it is very enjoyable much younger. The currently available 2020 vintage is an intense ruby red, with soft, velvety tannins, rich red berry and cherry fruit and full bodied, underlying power. A refined and versatile wine pairing well with roast meats, rich pasta dishes and lightly spiced cuisine. £13.99 mix six price from Majestic and also currently on offer at Waitrose at £11.99 (reduced from £15). Fabulous Italian red punching well above its weight.

Alongside this elegant and appealing wine is the timeless classic Masi Costasera Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, a wine which would surely receive a standing ovation were it on the Milan catwalk! Described as Masi’s gentle giant, this is benchmark Amarone, a true aristocrat of the Italian wine world. A product of Masi’s unrivalled expertise in the appassimento technique, the wine is dark ruby red with aromas of prunes, red plums and cherries. The rich, elegant, complex palate has notes of coffee, cocoa and tobacco. 2018 vintage available from Waitrose at £37.99 and Majestic (mix six price). A long, beautifully balanced finish to savour, sit and contemplate.

Two wines with enduring classical style, both pairing perfectly with red meats, game, or mature Italian cheeses such as aged parmesan, pecorino and gorgonzola.