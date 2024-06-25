Emsworth pub set to relaunch with new name and 'multi-million pound refurbishment'
The Ropemaker is set to open on the site of the former Brookfield Hotel on Havant Road, Emsworth. The Heartwood Collection acquired the property in October 2023 with plans to transform it into one of their Heartwood Inns.
The revamped venue is set ot feature a central island bar as well as a dining area with over 200 seats. In addition to this, visitors can enjoy an enclosed terrace and a landscaped garden, providing an extra 60 seats.
The pub is located on the edge of the Chichester Harbour area and has a strong history dating all the way back to 1972. The Ropemaker is opening on Tuesday, July 23 and has set up a new Instagram account and Facebook Page to mark the relaunch.
A statement made of their website read: “Nestled in the picturesque coastal town of Emsworth, The Ropemaker stands proudly on the breathtaking south coast of England.
"A cosy retreat for those seeking a blend of seaside charm and historic ambience, our pub with rooms is a stone’s throw away from Emsworth’s picturesque streets, bustling harbour and local attractions.
"Refurbished to the highest Heartwood standard, The Ropemaker invites guests to unwind in comfort and style. Whether you enjoy a deliciously seasonal meal in our dining area, mingling with your friends at the bar, or simply enjoying the coastal breeze in our outdoor seating area, you’ll experience a truly soothing trip away at our gorgeous pub with rooms.”
