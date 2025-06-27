Enjoy some summer fun at Cowdray’s Tasting Day this July

Cowdray’s Farm Shop and Café Summer Tasting Day takes place on Saturday 5th July between 10am and 4pm and offers a unique blend of food, community, and countryside charm.

This is a chance to taste artisan produce from a hand-picked selection of regional suppliers and learn about how they are crafted. There will also be Cowdray’s own seasonal offerings – all set in the beautiful courtyard close to the celebrated Lawns Polo Fields.

Live music will also provide a fun backdrop to the Tasting Day with the award-winning singer Tristan Mackay performing from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

For those wishing to extend their stay freshly made wood-fired pizzas will be available from the early evening.

Enjoy shopping at Cowdray Lifestyle at the Summer Tasting Day

The Café is open all day, and the Tasting Day is also an ideal opportunity to browse in the Farm Shop and explore the range of fabulous items in two Cowdray Lifestyle shops overlooking the courtyard.

No ticket is required for the event, so just turn up and have some summer fun!

To find out more, visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events/summer-tasting-at-cowdray-farm-shop-cafe

