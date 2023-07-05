Enjoy the Spanish sunshine without leaving home

Whilst our own summer weather here in Sussex has taken a dip in terms of temperature, open a bottle of wine from Spain and let a little bit of Spanish sun flow into your glass and feel the warmth of the sunny Mediterranean climate captured in every mouthful.

Refreshing Spanish summer wines

Along with France and Italy, Spain is one of the top three wine producing countries in the world, having ideal conditions of climate and terroir, together with centuries of winemaking knowhow. Some of that wonderful warmth ripens the grapes in the sunny Spanish vineyards, giving aromatic and fruity wines perfect for a summer’s day whatever the weather!

Albariño has become one of my favourite Spanish white grape varieties in recent years, producing fresh, crisp, fragrant dry wines, which are deep, full flavoured and characterful. The prime area for this grape is the Rias Baixas in Northern Spain on the Atlantic coast, from where it originates. Lusco Albariño 2022 is made from carefully hand harvested grapes, fermented with native yeasts and left to age on the lees. Aromatic, fresh and fruity with notes of melon and peach with citrus notes. Ideal with shellfish and seafood. Around £16.75 from online specialists.

Txomin Etxaniz 2022 is an unpronounceable producer making a wine called Txakoli, made from a completely unknown grape variety, Hondarribi, in the Getairako Txakolina designated region. Until recently, the entire production was only sold locally - possibly because nobody else knew how to ask for it! However, this Basque Country wine from the Spanish Atlantic coast, is now exported, distributed in the UK by Gonzalez Byass and available at around £11 to £13 a bottle online or at the London based Iberica tapas restaurants.

The hot Spanish climate is tempered by the closeness of the Atlantic Ocean and the vineyards are perched on the rugged hillsides, often with terracing. Wines have been made here for centuries and the family producing this wine have been operating from the coastal fishing town of Getaira for over 350 years. Superbly fresh, crisp white, heightened by a very slight spritz. Citrus and apple blossom aromas, with a sharp granny smith apple flavour, it has some steely minerality and softness from ageing on the lees. Sip a glass with some fresh anchovies or pan-fried scallops.

The iconic Spanish sparkler Cava is now back on form and there are some first-class examples around. Don’t wait for a celebration, pop a cork anytime for a refreshing and characterful aperitif or to accompany a fruit-based dessert. Always made by the traditional method (same method as champagne) they represent particularly good value.

Segura Viudas Brut Vintage Premium Cava presented in an elegantly shaped bottle, has recently launched in Tesco at £12 per bottle. Crisp and refreshing with apple and citrus notes and medium body, aided by a little Chardonnay in the blend.

