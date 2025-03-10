Enticing menu added to popular Sussex Coffee Pod

A new range of local, fresh and wholesome food introduced at a Dial Post garden centre is already receiving praise from customers.

A new range of local, fresh and wholesome food introduced at a Dial Post garden centre is already receiving praise from customers.

Family-run Old Barn, on the A24 south of Horsham, has unveiled a new deli range in its Coffee Pod.

“We're thrilled to introduce our brand-new food offering”, said branch manager Paul Smythe. “Whether you're after a light bite or a hearty meal, we've got something for you on the new menu and you can be sure that it’s fresh and wholesome.”

Old Barn's Coffee Pod is bursting with fresh, new dishes

The new range includes freshly-baked pastries and buttery croissants; rich and golden handmade quiches, a wide range of sandwiches all made-to-order, plus sausage rolls, pasties and savoury treats.

With the warmer weather just around the corner, there are crisp, colourful salads to keep things fresh as well as decadent desserts, including cheesecakes and mousses.

“We’ve long been known for great coffee, produced by our highly-trained baristas who create the perfect, freshly-brewed cup”, says Karin Reigner Old Barn’s coffee shop manager. “Now we are very excited by the launch of the new great food selection.”

Customers seems to appreciate what’s being served as well. Many are taking to social media to express their thoughts such as: “lovely venue to visit either for lunch or coffee and cake”; “we sit in the pod with our grandchildren and doggie, so this addition is very welcome”; “a large selection of pasties, salads and scrumptious cakes are all beautifully presented – well done”.

Dietary requirements are catered for, such as vegetarian and gluten-free options