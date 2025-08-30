Ex-Dorking Wanderers keeper one of three new Bognor Regis Town arrivals

Keeper Slav Huk has signed for Bognor Regis Town on a month's loan from Isthmian League premier division outfit Welling United.

Huk is now in contention to play for the Rocks in the Isthmian south central division home game against Leatherhead at Chichester City’s Oaklands Park today.

It is hoped that the initial loan period can turn into a permanent signing.

The Slovakian stopper, 32, made his name with Dorking Wanderers where he spent nine years, playing a key part in their remarkable rise through the non-League pyramid.

Rocks fans have some new faces to watch after the club made three signings | Picture: David Richardson

Huk was named Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and is remembered for his penalty-saving heroics in their Isthmian League division one play-off success.

The custodian has actually turned out for Bognor before, coming in on loan to play in a 1-0 win at Carshalton Athletic in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Preston Woolston is back with the Rocks after leaving in the summer. The midfielder joined Horsham then Chichester City but has now signed ahead of tomorrow’s game against Leatherhead.

And boss Jamie Howell has also brought in midfielder Suk-jae Lee, 22, formerly of Gosport Borough and Havant & Waterlooville, as well defender Elliott Chaffey, 18 after he returned from America, undertaking a scholarship with Presbyterian College in South Carolina.