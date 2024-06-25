Experience exceptional al fresco dining at Botanica and Camellia at South Lodge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Botanica
Botanica is a dairy free, sustainable and health-focused, Mediterranean inspired restaurant where head chef Jonathan Spiers draws on the South Downs as a larder for fresh and seasonal ingredients. Nestled in a garden-inspired setting and overlooking the South Lodge Spa, Botanica offers a casual yet refined dining experience and is the perfect location to enjoy decadent yet healthy dishes this summer.
Menu highlights include South coast day boat fish with leek mosaic, Sussex celeriac and tarragon. The menu features a plethora of plant-based plates including Botanica’s standout dish, the undeniably delicious Wasted Burger, made entirely from the pulp from the freshly prepared morning’s juices, reflecting the restaurant’s dedication to sustainability and zero-waste.
Camellia
For those seeking a more upscale affair, Camellia and talented Head Chef Josh Mann offer a seasonal menu inspired by the fresh fruit and vegetables from the hotel’s walled garden and the finest local Sussex ingredients.
The beautiful dishes and dinner setting are the epitome of elegance, with a wonderful 3 AA Rosettes to its name. In the summer months, the restaurant extends onto the beautiful terrace, offering outstanding al fresco dining.
At Camellia, the team change dishes daily to ensure only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients are served. Guests can expect delights such as Lobster raviolo with Jerusalem artichoke crosnes, preserved citrus, and lobster beignet, all ac companied by a decadent bisque.
Further menu highlights include Poached fillet of Dover sole with squid and fe nnel salad, burnt leek puree, Jersey Royals, sea leek, and Veronique beurre blanc.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.