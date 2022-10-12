Fabulous restaurant to taste Loire wines

Stunning interior of the Restaurant Grand Chaume

The new hotel and restaurant are part of the Domaine de Chaumont sur Loire, surrounding the superb Renaissance Chateau de Chaumont in the central Loire Valley. The Domaine de Chaumont sur Loire is an outstanding example of innovative thinking and meticulous forward planning, where history, art, nature and gastronomy are brought together in a fabulous cultural mix. Described as an ‘artistic utopia’ the experiences are multi-disciplinary and multi-sensorial.

The original fortress of Chateau de Chaumont was founded way back in the 10th century. Burnt to the ground in 1465, it was rebuilt a few years later and it became an ornamental Renaissance style chateau under Charles II of Amboise. Some alterations and modifications were made in the next four hundred years, always with a view to embellishing its appearance both inside and out, involving famous architects and sculptors.

‘Le Bois des Chambres’ is designed as a hotel of Art and Nature, blending seamlessly with the surrounding farmland and countryside. Built on eco-friendly principles using converted farm buildings with additions, flower-filled gardens abound, together with espalier pruned fruit trees.

Chateau de Chaumont

The original farmhouse has ceded its place to the new restaurant – Grand Chaume, a paradox of architecture created by a genius. Circular in form, the impressive roof is covered in a dome of large panels of thatch, giving a look which is both contemporary and ancient. Pass through to the inside and the ultra-modern décor is reminiscent of a setting for Star Wars. A fabulous contrast perfectly in-keeping with the artistic environment that is the Domaine de Chaumont.

The internal metal beam structure of the building is left exposed, with a deep blue sky pierced by a myriad of white arrows. A wooden outside terrace allows for an aperitif or breakfast to be taken beside the old farm pond, beautifully preserved in its natural state, with frogs and dragonflies weaving through the rushes and willows. Creative, gastronomic cuisine is served, using local ingredients and regional dishes, with great attention to detail. Chef Guillaume Foucault believes in dishes where the natural ingredients sing out on their own with minimum intervention. He is also a great believer in wine and food pairing, a fine list of wines being presented by the restaurant under the careful guidance of Pascal Garnier, manager of the hotel and restaurant.