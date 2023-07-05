Family owned Tibbs Farm launch new Farm Feast Evenings offering local produce

Tibbs Farm in Udimore is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Farm Feast evenings. This unique dining experience offers visitors the chance to enjoy locally sourced, farm-to-fork cuisine in the stunning setting of Tibbs Farm, with breath taking views across the Tillingham Valley.

The Farm Feast evenings will be held outside at Tibbs Farm Café throughout the summer with the next official dates being July 14 and July 28, more dates for August coming soon.

Guests will be treated to a mouth-watering menu, featuring freshly prepared dishes made from locally sourced ingredients, as well as pork and lamb reared on the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are excited to launch the Farm Feast evenings and provide visitors with a unique and memorable dining experience," said Philip Wheeler, owner of Tibbs Farm.

Submitted article

"We are committed to serving delicious, sustainably sourced food freshly cooked at every event. Our stunning location provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxed and enjoyable evening."

Tickets for the Farm Feast evenings are priced at £45 per person and can be booked directly through the website – www.tibbsfarm.com. Early booking is recommended, as places are limited.

About Tibbs Farm: