NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Family owned Tibbs Farm launch new Farm Feast Evenings offering local produce

Tibbs Farm in Udimore is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Farm Feast evenings. This unique dining experience offers visitors the chance to enjoy locally sourced, farm-to-fork cuisine in the stunning setting of Tibbs Farm, with breath taking views across the Tillingham Valley.
By Emily WheelerContributor
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST

The Farm Feast evenings will be held outside at Tibbs Farm Café throughout the summer with the next official dates being July 14 and July 28, more dates for August coming soon.

Guests will be treated to a mouth-watering menu, featuring freshly prepared dishes made from locally sourced ingredients, as well as pork and lamb reared on the farm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are excited to launch the Farm Feast evenings and provide visitors with a unique and memorable dining experience," said Philip Wheeler, owner of Tibbs Farm.

Most Popular
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

"We are committed to serving delicious, sustainably sourced food freshly cooked at every event. Our stunning location provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxed and enjoyable evening."

Tickets for the Farm Feast evenings are priced at £45 per person and can be booked directly through the website – www.tibbsfarm.com. Early booking is recommended, as places are limited.

About Tibbs Farm:

Tibbs Farm is a family-owned and operated farm located in Udimore, East Sussex. The farm produces a wide range of seasonal vegetables and fruits, which can be bought in the café or sampled in one of their many tasty dishes. For more information, visit www.tibbsfarm.co.uk

Related topics:Tickets