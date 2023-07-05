Family owned Tibbs Farm launch new Farm Feast Evenings offering local produce

The Farm Feast evenings will be held outside at Tibbs Farm Café throughout the summer with the next official dates being July 14 and July 28, more dates for August coming soon.
Guests will be treated to a mouth-watering menu, featuring freshly prepared dishes made from locally sourced ingredients, as well as pork and lamb reared on the farm.
"We are excited to launch the Farm Feast evenings and provide visitors with a unique and memorable dining experience," said Philip Wheeler, owner of Tibbs Farm.
"We are committed to serving delicious, sustainably sourced food freshly cooked at every event. Our stunning location provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxed and enjoyable evening."
Tickets for the Farm Feast evenings are priced at £45 per person and can be booked directly through the website – www.tibbsfarm.com. Early booking is recommended, as places are limited.
About Tibbs Farm:
Tibbs Farm is a family-owned and operated farm located in Udimore, East Sussex. The farm produces a wide range of seasonal vegetables and fruits, which can be bought in the café or sampled in one of their many tasty dishes. For more information, visit www.tibbsfarm.co.uk