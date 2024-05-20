Fancy a cuppa? 65% of people in Brighton are choosing tea over booze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tea is trumping alcohol when it comes to what people in Brighton are choosing to drink, according to the 2024 Tea Census Study conducted on behalf of the UK Tea and Infusions Association (UKTIA) – www.tea.co.uk and published ahead of International Tea Day – May 21.

“Overall, three in 10 (30%) of those surveyed in Brighton said they ‘often’ prefer a cuppa to an alcoholic beverage, while 36% said they choose tea over alcohol ‘sometimes’. As a result, nearly two-thirds (65%) of people in Brighton are passing up alcohol in favour of a cuppa at least some of the time,” says Dr Sharon Hall, Chief Executive of the UKTIA – www.tea.co.uk. The data gets even more surprising on examining the split between the different age groups.

“Delving into the individual age cohorts reveals some fascinating results,” says Dr Sharon Hall, adding that, “The age group the most likely to choose a cuppa over alcohol were the 30-44-year-olds (81%), with more than half (52%) saying they sometimes chose a cuppa over a glass of wine, beer, or spirits and a third (29%) saying this was often the case for them.”

Interestingly, the least likely group to choose a cup of tea over a glass of wine or a beer were the 45-59-year-olds (64%), with 34% answering ‘sometimes’ and 30% saying ‘often’.

Cup of tea.

Dr Hall points out : “It’s noteworthy that the youngest adult age group of 18-29-year-olds that we polled were more likely (72%) than the 45-59-year-olds (64%) to pass up alcohol in favour of tea.”

She continues: “Among the over-60s, 65% preferred tea over alcohol (39% sometimes and 26% often). This is still a lower proportion than the cohort of youngest adults, which could be a sign that younger generations are opting for non-alcoholic drinks.”

Dr Hall adds: “The higher proportion of 30-44-year-olds preferring tea to alcohol could be because this group might be the most likely to have young children to care for, coupled with hectic jobs, lifestyles and houses to run,” says Dr Sharon Hall, adding, “Tea can be a helpful pick-me-up while alcohol can have the opposite effect, which is the last thing someone with a stressful day-to-day life needs.”

In terms of the gender divide, women were more likely than men to pop on the kettle over popping the champagne cork, with nearly a third (32%) of women compared to less than a quarter (23%) of men saying they ‘often’ opted for tea over alcohol. Adding to these figures, half of men (50%) and over a third (35%) of women said they ‘sometimes’ picked tea over alcohol.

Tea has become our favourite tipple.

The 2024 UKTIA Tea Census Study also reveals insights into how Londoners like to take their tea and how they are making a brew. Most people in Brighton (78%) like to add milk to their regular cup of black tea, with over half (46%) preferring semi-skimmed, 15% choosing skimmed, 12% opting for full fat, and 5% preferring plant-based alternatives for their brew.

Dr Hall notes: “Our UKTIA Tea Census Study also revealed that 21% of people in Brighton add milk to their herbal infusions, while 24% add it to their green tea.”

Brew times

The UKTIA Census Tea Study also covered the steps people in Brighton take to make a cuppa, and it turns out that while we are known as a nation who likes a strong builder's brew only a few in Brighton are brewing their tea for longer. “Only 1% said they brewed their tea for the optimal three to four minutes for most types of tea, especially black teas,” says Dr Sharon Hall, adding, “Nearly a quarter (23%) said they only left the bag or leaves in for 1-2 minutes while 23% brew their tea for less than a minute.”

Drinking tea

Tea Love

Dr Hall concludes: “It’s encouraging to see that so many people in Brighton are opting to pop the kettle on over pouring an alcoholic drink for themselves. What’s perhaps even more surprising is the age split, with younger adults more likely to choose a brew over an alcoholic drink, according to this year’s tea census study.

“Enjoying a cuppa is all about having some time to relax on your own terms. A great way to maximise the social benefits of tea is by having a good natter as the tea brews to how you like your tea in taste, strength and colour.”

Dr Hall gives her five top tips for making the perfect brew:

Smart Boil. Use a cup or mug to measure out your water. If you are just making one cup of tea then just measure out one cup of fresh water to boil as this will save time, money and energy. Our Smart Boil[2] campaign found that Brits waste £742,000 a year boiling unnecessary amounts of water when they make a cup of tea.

Choose your favourite mug or tea pot. Add one tea bag or one rounded teaspoon of loose leaf per cup, per person into your favourite mug or a china or glass tea pot. What you brew your tea in does affect the flavour of tea so always brew your tea in a mug or pot that you feel gives you the best cuppa in taste and flavour.

Your tea brew needs. Add the boiled water and brew according to the pack instructions to develop the optimal flavour strength and colour. Have a chat with a friend, family member or colleague while you’re waiting – the best conversations happen over a cuppa!

Milk in before or after? If you’re brewing from a tea bag in a mug, add the milk last, making sure to remove the bag beforehand. If making tea in a tea pot, pour the brewed tea into a cup or mug and add a splash of milk if desired.