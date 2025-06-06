Father's Day treats - 9 East Sussex farm shops and cafés as recommended by Tripadvisor users

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:23 BST
East Sussex has a fantastic selection of farm shops and cafés.

And they make an ideal treat to celebrate Father's Day.

Here's nine recommended by Tripadvisor users. They are listed in no particular order.

Middle Farm, Firle, Lewes. Pic: Google Maps

1. Middle Farm .jpg

Middle Farm, Firle, Lewes. Pic: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

The Salts Farm Shop near Rye. Pic: Christie & Co

2. Salts.jpg

The Salts Farm Shop near Rye. Pic: Christie & Co Photo: Christie & Co

Chilley Farm Shop. Rickney, near Hailsham. Pic: Google Maps

3. Chilley Farm Shop.jpg

Chilley Farm Shop. Rickney, near Hailsham. Pic: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Knights Farm Shop, Sayerland Lane, Polegate.

4. Knights Farm Shop.jpg

Knights Farm Shop, Sayerland Lane, Polegate. Photo: Knights Farm Shop

