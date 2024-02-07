February at Bolney Wine Estate
Valentine’s Day Sparkling Afternoon Tea Wednesday 14th February (2 – 4pm)
What could be more romantic than enjoying an Afternoon Tea with a glass of bubbly overlooking the stunning Bolney vineyard? The Sparkling Afternoon Tea will include a selection of sweet and savoury treats including sandwiches, scones with cream and jam and cakes as well as a glass of Bolney Bubbly or Bolney Bubbly Rosé and complimentary tea and coffee. £40 per person,
Valentine’s Day Dinner Wednesday 14th (bookings available from 5.30pm)
Enjoy an evening of fine-dining, starting with a welcome glass of either Bolney Bubbly or Bolney Bubbly Rosé, and then savour incredible dishes from the new Winter á la carte menu. An expert wine guide from the Bolney team will be on hand over the evening to talk guests through the menu and share their top tips for food + wine pairing.
Alfresco Dining: Wild Cow Steak & Chips Saturday 24th, 6.30 – 8.30pm
Sussex based street food van serving delicious slices of steak served with garlic salted chips and a choice of homemade sauces from peppercorn to chimichurri. Tickets are £10, and include a welcome drink (all food to be purchased on the night).
Sip & Create: Chocolate Cocktail Making Thursday 29th, 6:30 – 8.30pm
To kick start this brand-new series, The Brighton Cocoa Company will be hosting a masterclass in chocolate cocktail making. Tickets are £45, and include a welcome class of Bolney Bubbly before the workshop begins, two chocolate cocktails + truffles infused with Bolney gin + sparkling wine.
All event bookings to be made at bolneywineestate.com