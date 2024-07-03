Isaac Bartlett-Copeland was the man behind Brighton’s much-missed modern British restaurant Isaac At, and currently one of the owners of the wonderful wood-fired restaurant Embers in The Lanes.

The restaurateur’s latest venture may surprise a few people but will bring his award-winning craft and unquestioned talent to a whole new market of diners.

Filthy Dog promises “gourmet hot dogs with a filthy twist” and is based at the East Street Tap (formerly the Fish Bowl), and we were understandably excited to taste a fine-dining chef’s take on comfort pub food.

Brighton is heaving with up-market burgers so why not give the same treatment to the humble hot dog?

We rocked up to the venue just a few weeks after the brand was launched at the pub in early June and a steady flow of Uber and Deliveroo collections showed that word was beginning to spread.

It was good to be back at one of the best town centre/seafront pubs which it transpires is actually Brighton's oldest boozer and dates back to 1568 (older even than the ‘Quadrophenia Alley’ just across the road).

Looking pretty much how I remembered it, lively, a tad Spartan, but still comfortably pubby and replete with an impressive number of local brews.

We kept things supremely Sussex with pints of Laine’s Sonar IPA and Abyss Super Pale, both heavy on the hops, fruit and zest, and perfect for the robust flavours to come.

As you’d expect from Isaac, every bite of food is similarly locally-sourced, with responsibly farmed custom-made sausages from Calcot Farm in Steyning, and bespoke brioche buns from Falcone Bakery in Newhaven, baked to perfectly fit the bangers.

And what super bangers they are, nicely seasoned and smoked for a traditional hot dog flavour and ground rather than processed, to give a meatier texture.

Isaac is justifiably pleased with the finished product and confidently told us they’re about the best he’s ever tasted. And he wasn’t far wrong to be honest.

We shared a couple of dogs from a choice of seven and a selection of funky-looking sides.

Both dogs were excellent, and as you’d also expect from a fine-dining chef, perfectly balanced and thoughtfully assembled.

The Embers Dog (inspired by the Meeting House Lane restaurant) which saw the nine-inch pork dog matched with sauerkraut , fresh coriander, crispy onions and an adorable ‘secret recipe’ Vadouvan (a French curry blend) mayo.

Not the sort of ingredients you’ve traditionally seen added to your common or garden hot dog.

The Sexy Mushroom Dog was even better, with roasted Portobello mushrooms adding a further umami punch, a dusting of porcini powder, and the combo of Black Truffle Mayo and smoked Jalapeño honey (both created in-house) elevating it into the realms of into something quite marvellous.

Two thick slices of cheddar and jalapeño cornbread were moist, super-savoury and swiftly dunked in the Filthy Dog barbecue beans, a trio of different beans in a sweet and tangy homemade sauce.

There’s was a good selection of loaded fries and I daringly chose Sesame Street in Flames, I was drawn to the idea of classic fries with tahini, fresh coriander and white and black sesame seeds, but failed to take heed of the menu’s warning of ‘way too much Sriracha’.

Fortunately, my chum is made of sterner stuff and dealt with the bulk of the Southeast Asian sauce while I scavenged for the less fiery chippies.

Their Mac and Cheese was a gorgeous, rich affair, made with 24-month aged Parmesan, and a devilishly delish creamy cheddar sauce, which will put a smile on your face and an inch on your tum.

A serving of relatively unadorned ‘slaw, with pickled apple and toasted caraway seeds, was a fresh and crunchy counterpoint to the heavier flavours elsewhere, but a pudding of warm, buttery American choc-chip cookies which oozed high-quality melted chocolate was perhaps a more consistent with the indulgent Filthy Dog spread.

There was plenty more to chose from on a reasonably-priced menu which was full of interesting touches and specially created sauces.

The dogs were brilliantly put together, dripping with quality ingredients and showed obvious refinement at the hands of a superb chef who is clearly enjoying bringing some of that fine-dining finesse to the pub.

Ahead of the opening Isaac said he hoped to expand the brand if it becomes a success, but in the meantime let’s just be pleased he’s started the grand plan in BN1.

1 . Filthy Dog at the East Street Tap A Filthy Dog spreadPhoto: Steve Holloway

2 . Filthy Dog at East Street Tap The Embers DogPhoto: Steve Holloway

3 . Filthy Dog at the East Street Tap The Sexy Mushroom DogPhoto: Steve Holloway

4 . Filthy Dog, East Street Tap, Brighton Mac and cheesePhoto: Steve Holloway