Five crisp whites for balmy summer days: Richard Esling, June 22

Five crisp whites for balmy summer days

At least until the school holidays arrive, when it normally starts pouring down! May was definitely a little mixed (so I’m told as I was visiting vineyards in France!) but so far June has been looking good, with warm sunny days. Just right for a glass or two of refreshing white wine on the patio. Climate change seems to be here with a vengeance, with temperatures across Europe beating all records so early in the season. I can cope with 30C or even 32C, but when it gets to 40, or 44 as in Spain, it makes you appreciate the more temperate climes of Sussex by the sea.

Here is a selection of five wines from around the world, ready for those warm summer days. The first two are from the ever-popular sauvignon blanc grape, but not from France, nor New Zealand, but from South Africa. With production deficiencies for both the former regions caused by inclement weather in 2021, South African sauvignon has come along to fill the gap. Lone Creek Sauvignon Blanc 2021 is stocked by Majestic at £8.99 per bottle (mix six). Elegant, crisp and fresh, with notes of passion fruit, mixed with green apple and vibrant acidity, maintained by cooling winds of the Western Cape.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mystery Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2021 can be added to your Ocado order at £9 a bottle. Aromatic and zesty, with notes of gooseberries, citrus and fresh shelled peas. Made for M&S working with the charitable Journeys End Foundation, the wine is just off dry and perfect with a chicken salad – Caesar or otherwise.

Staying with South Africa, but a different ‘kettle of fish’ altogether is Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection Chenin Blanc 2021 from the Stellenbosch. Barrel fermented by a renowned family-owned vineyard and winery, this is a serious white wine with depth and complexity, while maintaining a fresh acidity. Intense aromas of tropical fruit, with white peach and pineapple on the palate, dry, rich and satisfying. Subtle, well integrated oak flavours. Perfect with a goat’s cheese salad. Available from independent merchants, such as Wine Direct Sussex at about £15 a bottle.

Moving across the southern hemisphere to Chile, the top producer Errazuriz produces Aconcagua Costa Chardonnay 2019 from coastal vineyards only eight miles from the Pacific Ocean. Juicy, elegant, medium-bodied dry white, with tropical fruit, floral and notes of honey. Back to Ocado again (£17 per bottle) or try your independent wine merchant. Match with lightly grilled wild seabass fillets.

Staying now with the grape variety, but changing hemisphere, Louis Jadot Cellier du Valvan Chablis 2020 is an out and out classic from Northern Burgundy in France. Made by one of the best producers in Burgundy, this classic Chablis exudes elegance, bursting with white flowers and stone fruit flavours. Great freshness and minerality from this unoaked chardonnay, brimming with class and sophistication. Independents, Ocado and even Amazon, at around £21 a bottle.