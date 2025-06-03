Flapjackery brings its delicious flapjacks to Chichester

Flapjackery, the much-loved Devon-based bakery renowned for its indulgent, handcrafted flapjacks, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first shop in Chichester. This exciting launch comes as Flapjackery celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025, a decade of making some of the finest flapjacks packed with British gluten-free oats and quality ingredients.

Founded in Tavistock, Flapjackery has grown from humble beginnings into a multi award-winning business. The brand’s commitment to using only the best ingredients, including West Country butter, fair-trade golden syrup, and home-grown oats, has earned it a loyal following far beyond the county’s borders.

Chichester offers a fitting new home for Flapjackery. Known for its rich history, the city is steeped in culture with stunning Roman walls, a magnificent cathedral, and a lively arts scene that includes galleries, theatres, and festivals throughout the year. The city’s beautiful Georgian architecture and welcoming atmosphere make it a vibrant hub for locals and visitors alike.

Co-Founder Carol Myott said: “Chichester is a city with so much character. It’s a wonderful mix of history, culture, and community. We’re genuinely excited to open our doors here and bring a little taste of Devon with us. Our flapjacks are perfect for anyone looking for a delicious treat while exploring the city, or a special gift to take home.”

The new Flapjackery shop, located on South Street, will offer the full range of flapjacks that the brand is famous for, including rich favourites like Salted Caramel Brownie, Cherry Bakewell, and Millionaire’s. Alongside these, customers will find a tempting selection of artisan fudge and chocolate, all handcrafted at Flapjackery’s Devon bakery.

Flapjackery’s arrival in Chichester reflects the company’s ongoing growth and commitment to bringing its indulgent treats to new communities across the UK. The team looks forward to welcoming local customers and visitors and becoming part of the city’s vibrant retail scene.

The Chichester shop officially opens its doors on Saturday, June 7 with a warm welcome for all who love a truly delicious flapjack.

Flapjackery Chichester is located at 67 South Street, Chichester PO19 1EE.