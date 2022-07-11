Flower Burger's new vegan treats in Brighton

A Flower Burger Rainbow burger with savoury potatoes

The global chain brought its burgers, complete with a signature-striking naturally coloured buns, to the city last December.

It’s bang in amongst the action in Brighton, based on busy old North Street not far from the Clocktower.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant is bright and vibrant as its vegan creations and has a colour scheme not a million miles away from classic psychedelia.

The Rainbow Burger at Flower Burger

Last month they welcomed four new burgers all dreamed up by the Milanese creator of Flower Burger, Matteo Toto.

The Avo Truffle is a green-bunned, mushroom burger, with crunchy spiralized carrots and marinated red cabbage, guacamole and truffle mayo while the Jungle BBQ also has a green bun with black sesame seeds, oat and red bean patty, oven-baked courgettes, a ‘Wild and BBQ sauce’, crunchy onions, Flower cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes.

Two of the four new burgers are three-month limited editions – the LadyBug, with a red bun with black sesame seeds, green pea patty, pomorella sauce, rocket, lettuce, tomatoes and basil sauce, and the Rainbow burger which they say celebrates Pride with half-red and half-violet bun coloured with paprika and beetroot, with tomatoes, lettuce, spiralized carrots and a smoky sauce on a mushroom patty.

The new menu also includes the introduction of vegan milkshakes, new sides and and desserts.

Crunchy Aubergines at Flower Burger

Crunchy Oreo, strawberry and passionfruit shakes are made with oat milk and are served with optional vegan cream.

And the new side dishes include onion petals - crunchy onions fried in crunchy vegan batter and breaded and crunchy aubergines.

On the pudding front Coco-nuts, a combination of coco-nut mousse, dark chocolate and a light crumble, joins other established Flower Burger favourites which include the Tiramisun, a vegan version of the classic sweet.

To see more of the menu go to https://www.flowerburger.co.uk/