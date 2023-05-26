Folc Wine pop-up at Eastbourne's Port Hotel for English Wine Week

Folc Pop-Up at Port Hotel

Coming to the shores of Eastbourne for the first time, Folc is now available at Port Hotel. To mark the new partnership and toast to English Wine Week, Folc will be serving their delicious, award-winning rosé from their mobile bar on the Port deck on June 23 and 24.

Folc was founded in 2019 by couple Elisha Rai and Tom Cannon who sought to create a rosé that encompassed all they loved about rural England. Simple, pure ingredients, brought to life by the natural rhythms of the seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Folc’s 2022 vintage will be available at Port and is a unique blend of nine different grape varieties: all sourced from family-run vineyards in Kent, East and West Sussex, and Suffolk, comprising Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir, Pinot Noir, Precoce, Bacchus, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, and small amounts of Ortega, Rondo and Reichensteiner.

A bright and vibrant dry rose, Folc’s aromas evoke an English summer garden with notes of peach, cranberry and hints of freshly cut herbs, with a finish that lasts well beyond the final sip.

Peter Cadwallader, Founder, Port Hotel, said: “At Port we proudly support local, artisan makers with our bar stocked with fantastic Sussex and Kent wines, so we’re delighted to welcome Folc to Port and launch the partnership with the pop-up bar on Port’s terrace for English Wine Week.”